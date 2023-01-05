WWE SmackDown had a stellar 2022, establishing itself as arguably the best show in all of sports entertainment. Headlined by the star power of Roman Reigns and backed up by the potential of Ronda Rousey and Gunther atop a roster overflowing with talent. The blue brand has consistently pulled the highest viewership in the industry. The year ended with a bang as John Cena returned for his only match of 2022, defeating Reigns and Sami Zayn alongside Kevin Owens.

The Friday Night show looks set to have a strong 2023, with multiple mouthwatering scenarios brewing as WrestleMania 39 looms. These developing storylines are extremely compelling due to the intriguing questions they pose and the exciting possibilities that could result from them.

Let's take a look at the five most compelling questions WWE SmackDown will answer in 2023

#5: The Bray Wyatt question

Due to the cryptic nature of his mystical gimmick, Bray Wyatt is a walking question mark on SmackDown. His return at Extreme Rules 2022 was shrouded in mystery, and most of his work since then has been the same. The three-time world champion is slowly peeling back the layers to his character on Friday nights, taking the WWE Universe along for the ride at the edge of their seats.

So what is Wyatt's endgame? Will Alexa Bliss join him? Is Uncle Howdy under his direction or vice versa? How does the company intend to use him? With Howdy having begun to appear in person, Wyatt's story is already moving along nicely. By 2023's end, it's safe to assume that we shall have a better picture of the Bray Wyatt enigma.

#4: Who will be WWE SmackDown's breakout star in 2023?

Who will be the next SmackDown star to grab the brass ring?

2022 was a great year for SmackDown, producing breakout moments for the likes of first-time champions Liv Morgan and Gunther. Sheamus had a career resurgence for the ages, while other stars positioned themselves to explode into the stratosphere in 2023.

The likes of LA Knight, Solo Sikoa, Shotzi, and Raquel Rodriguez are on the cusp of breaking into the main event scene, having battled top stars for the majority of 2022. The biggest potential breakout star on the blue brand (and in the entire company) is arguably Sami Zayn. The Honorary Uce's incredible end to 2022 and impending betrayal by the Bloodline looks more likely each day to catapult him into stratospheric babyface status and possibly with the Undisputed Universal championship. We can't wait!

#3: What will WWE SmackDown do to improve its Women's division?

As good as WWE SmackDown was in 2022, its women's division was arguably the weakest in the entire company. Missing the star power of Charlotte Flair, Naomi and the departed Sasha Banks, it mainly fell upon the shoulders of Ronda Rousey to carry the brand. The Rowdy One had a difficult time, mostly having lukewarm feuds with the likes of Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez, whilst helping Liv Morgan become a main eventer.

With Flair now back and champion again, it will be interesting to see how she improves the division. Beyond her reign, fans are curious to see how Rousey will be used in non-title feuds, how stars like Sonya Deville and Xia Li will be elevated, and which draft trades or returns will boost the roster. The WWE SmackDown Women's division will definitely be under scrutiny in 2023.

#2: Who will dethrone Gunther?

The Ring General's invincible streak looks likely to end in 2023

One of the best characters to emerge on WWE TV in 2022 was the current Intercontinental Champion Gunther. The Ring General burst onto the scene on the post-WrestleMania 38 episode with pomp and authority, and has never looked back. Barely two months later, he won the IC title and has held it since, remaining undefeated in one-on-one action on the main roster.

With Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci by his side, Gunther looks stronger than ever, but a few babyfaces on the blue brand will have something to say about that on the road to WrestleMania 39. Will Drew McIntyre be the man to dethrone The Ring General? Will Sheamus rally for another push? Will it be Braun Strowman, or Rey Mysterio, or maybe even Bray Wyatt? The man who held the NXT UK title for 870 days could very well stay unbeaten throughout 2023, but we feel he will be dethroned before year's end.

#1: What will happen with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline?

Will The Bloodline finally fall in 2023?

The biggest storylines on WWE SmackDown over the past two and a half years have all revolved around one man: Roman Reigns. Due to the popularity of his Tribal Chief gimmick and his 850+ day reign as Universal champion, Reigns has been the centerpiece of the blue brand's main event. His dominance has gone unchecked, mainly due to the support of The Bloodline, but the chickens could come home to roost in 2023.

Kevin Owens looms large over Bloodline member Sami Zayn, leading to speculation that the latter will be booted from the faction sooner rather than later. The impending returns of Cody Rhodes and The Rock pose undeniable threats to The Tribal Chief's stranglehold on the Undisputed championship. Will 2023 see Zayn kicked out? Will it see Reigns dethroned? Will it see The Bloodline implode and fall apart? Will all these things happen?

All these questions will unfold on SmackDown, making for compelling television on Friday nights.

