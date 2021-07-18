4 concepts in wrestling similar to Money in the Bank

The Money in the Bank ladder match changed the game when it debuted in 2005 at WrestleMania 21.

The new concept, invented on-screen by Chris Jericho, ended up becoming one of WWE's key matches in their annual wrestling calendar. The match was part of WrestleMania, until it became its own pay-per-view event in 2010.

The match involves multiple superstars competing in a ladder match, with the aim of retrieving the Money in the Bank briefcase hanging above the ring. The briefcase itself contains a guaranteed contract for a world title match within the next twelve months.

In the world of professional wrestling, there are hundreds of gimmick matches and many of them are matches very similar to Money in the Bank. So, let's take a look at five concepts in wrestling similar to Money in the Bank.

#4. Ultimate X was first created before Money in the Bank

The Ultimate X match on IMPACT Wrestling

The Ultimate X match is the standout match for IMPACT Wrestling's X-Division. The match was first created in the early years of IMPACT Wrestling under the TNA name, with stars like AJ Styles, Samoa Joe and Christopher Daniels competing in them.

The rules are similar to a Money in the Bank match, but just without the ladders. Wrestlers have to use the ropes hanging above the ring to reach an object or a title attached to the middle of the X. It is one of the most dangerous match types in professional wrestling, but has made for some historical moments in IMPACT Wrestling's history.

The Ultimate X match inception came prior to the Money in the Bank match becoming a gimmick match in WWE, and who knows if WWE were inspired by IMPACT's innovation to create their own special match.

ON THIS DAY IN 2005: AJ Styles triumphed over Petey Williams and Chris Sabin in an Ultimate X match to win the TNA X-Division title. #OTDIW pic.twitter.com/kIhP3Ob4op — Dan (@GolazoDan) January 16, 2017

Chris Sabin, one half of the Motor City Machine Guns, holds the record for competing in the most Ultimate X matches being in a whopping SEVENTEEN of them. That is a feat.

There are also a number of superstars who have competed in both Money in the Bank and Ultimate X such as Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Mr Anderson/Mr.Kennedy and AJ Styles.

IMPACT Wrestling would continue to be innovators in the world of professional wrestling in the years following the creation of Ultimate X, and create more gimmick matches that would be similar to that of the Money in the Bank ladder match.

