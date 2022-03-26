5 most confusing parts of the WrestleMania 38 buildup

WrestleMania 38 has been promoted as the most stupendous two-night event in the show's history. WWE has assembled two cards filled with a variety of talent and outside stars to add to the spectacle. However, there seem to be more questions on this Road to WrestleMania than there ever have been before.

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Universal Champion Roman Reigns will face off in a title unification match as the headliner of Night 2 while both women's titles will be up for grabs on Night 1. Johnny Knoxville and Logan Paul will be making appearances in high-profile contests, and Pat McAfee will leave the commentary table to make his main roster debut.

With Stone Cold Steve Austin making his long-awaited return as well, it seems like there are enough major names on both nights to make this all worthwhile.

However, there are questions yet to be answered and plenty of confusion still swirling around the event. In this article, let's take a look at the five most confusing parts of the WrestleMania 38 buildup.

#5. Where's Cody Rhodes during the WrestleMania 38 buildup?

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists All WWE sources indicate the belief that the deal with Cody Rhodes is done and the match with Seth Rollins is happening.



There are those close to the situation who are still suggesting otherwise but one person in WWE called that “silliness” at this point.



- WON All WWE sources indicate the belief that the deal with Cody Rhodes is done and the match with Seth Rollins is happening.There are those close to the situation who are still suggesting otherwise but one person in WWE called that “silliness” at this point.- WON https://t.co/jFsqnKtmvQ

The saga regarding Cody Rhodes returning to WWE has been the center of attention heading into 'Mania this year. Since he left AEW, all eyes have been focused on The American Nightmare and how he'll walk back into the fold for WWE.

However, this lingering cloud over the Road to WrestleMania has caused more questions than excitement for fans. Crowds have been chanting his name, but there has been no formal confirmation that Cody will be on either card.

The anticipation mixed with the uncertainty of his status has caused more confusion than anyone could have expected for 'Mania.

#4. Why is WrestleMania 38 Night 1 more stacked than Night 2?

WWE has thrown a lot towards both nights of their most stupendous WrestleMania of all time. However, the lineup for Night 1 seems more impressive than Night 2 by far.

'Mania Saturday will see Ronda Rousey get her opportunity at the SmackDown Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair, while Becky Lynch will defend the Raw Women's Title against Bianca Belair.

The biggest draw for Night 1 is Stone Cold Steve Austin's return on the KO Show. Back in his home state of Texas, this was always going to bring massive intrigue to the event.

There will also be Edge vs. AJ Styles and Logan Paul teaming up with The Miz to face Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Outside of Night 2's headliner, this Show of Shows seems unusually front-heavy.

#3. Overreliance on celebrities and guest stars, yet no matches for Seth Rollins, Finn Balor & Ricochet

As previously mentioned. Logan Paul, Johnny Knoxville and Pat McAfee are all featured in prominent positions on both nights of Mania.

Paul will team up with The Miz to face The Mysterios on Night 1 while Knoxville will face Sami Zayn in an Anything Goes Match on Night 2. McAfee will make his official main roster in-ring debut against Austin Theory on Night 2 as well.

On the other hand, Seth Rollins has been featured week after week with the story of him not being able to get a match on the Mania card. With Cody Rhodes still yet to return, Seth seems in limbo.

Finn Balor and Ricochet recently won the US and Intercontinental Championships respectively, but neither have bouts scheduled for The Show of Shows. It looks like WWE are prioritizing celebrities over their own stars this year.

#2. Why didn't WWE go with Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch?

Just Talk Wrestling @JustTalkWrestle



No Charlotte.

No third competitor.

No daft stipulations.



Just these two in the ring giving us one hell of a match I still want Becky Lynch Vs Ronda Rousey in a singles match.No Charlotte.No third competitor.No daft stipulations.Just these two in the ring giving us one hell of a match I still want Becky Lynch Vs Ronda Rousey in a singles match.No Charlotte.No third competitor.No daft stipulations.Just these two in the ring giving us one hell of a match 👏 https://t.co/SZOSFeGWYo

When Ronda Rousey returned at Royal Rumble 2022, many fans believed that her win in the Women's Rumble would lead to a long-awaited showdown with Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch. This was a match that many wanted to happen back at WrestleMania 35, after all.

However, the company had other plans. They decided to have Rousey use her title opportunity for a bout against SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. Meanwhile, Becky will revisit her feud with Bianca Belair that began back at SummerSlam 2021.

While both will likely be stellar matches, WWE had the biggest bout possible lined up and decided not to present it. This could end up hurting both women's title matches, as neither seems exactly what fans wanted.

#1. Why can't they promote Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens as a match?

Alecxis Garcia 🇵🇭 @alecxisgarcia08



Stone Cold" Steve Austin has accepted Kevin Owens' invitation to confront him on "The KO Show" as part of WrestleMania Saturday.



#WWE

38. WHAT HAPPEN DO YOU THINK??Stone Cold" Steve Austin has accepted Kevin Owens' invitation to confront him on "The KO Show" as part of WrestleMania Saturday. #WrestleMania 38. WHAT HAPPEN DO YOU THINK?? Stone Cold" Steve Austin has accepted Kevin Owens' invitation to confront him on "The KO Show" as part of WrestleMania Saturday.#WWE#WrestleMania 38. https://t.co/V07tA2TyQH

This is by far the most puzzling part of the WrestleMania 38 buildup.

When rumors began circulating that Stone Cold Steve Austin was set to make an in-ring return at the Show of Shows, it caused a great deal of hype and excitement among the fanbase. It's been 19 years since Austin has wrestled a match inside the squared circle.

However, a match isn't what's being advertised for this year's show. The company has instead decided to promote Austin's involvement as the KO Show with Kevin Owens.

Owens has done a splendid job talking trash about Texas and Austin in the leadup, but the fact that it is being billed as a talk show has punched a hole in that swelling balloon of excitement.

Despite it being totally understandable that Stone Cold doesn't want to ruin his near-perfect retirement against career rival The Rock back at WrestleMania 19, it feels like this should be and would be a bigger deal if it was a traditional encounter or even promoted as a non-sanctioned fight.

There is no question that Austin and Owens will deliver a fight scene of some kind and leave the Dallas fans satisfied. However, it is just extremely confusing as to why it can't be promoted as something more than a talk show.

Sometimes the simplest answer is the best one, and fans would simply love to see Austin return for one more match, even if it's unsanctioned. That's what makes Stone Cold vs. Kevin Owens the most confusing part of WrestleMania 38's buildup.

