×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 Controversial and epic moments from WWE RAW

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
3.95K   //    02 Jul 2019, 08:39 IST


An epic episode of RAW ended with The Club reuniting
An epic episode of RAW ended with The Club reuniting

WWE gave us an excellent episode of RAW this week which was headlined by a US title match between Ricochet and AJ Styles. Let's take a look at some of the memorable moments from this week's episode, a much-improved episode from last week.

#5 AJ Styles turns heel

AJ couldn't win the title on RAW
AJ couldn't win the title on RAW

The main event of RAW saw AJ Styles challenge Ricochet for the WWE US Championship. The match began excellently but was marred by the booking. Styles pinned Ricochet following a Phenomenal Forearm only for Ricochet's foot to be under the rope which wasn't spotted by the referee. Another referee came and had the match restarted. It was pretty clear that this was only done so that RAW could cut to a commercial break during the main event.

Ricochet eventually won the match and this was the last straw for Styles who turned on Ricochet leading to The Club reuniting. Gallows and Anderson hit the Magic Killer. This was followed by a Styles Clash from the middle rope.

#4 "You can't even mop the floor at home"

This segment was weird
This segment was weird

What was this segment and why? It started off backstage as Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch were being interviewed. They were interrupted by Maria Kanellis who took shots at Rollins and Lynch for calling themselves the first couple of WWE.

This led to a mixed tag-team match between them. Rollins and Mike Kanellis started things off and Rollins totally dominated Mike Kanellis and eventually forced Mike to tag Maria in. Maria ran from the apron and grabbed a mic. As Becky came towards her, she announced that she was pregnant before she began railing on her husband. She said that it wasn't a surprise that he could not live up to his promise to mop the floor with Seth Rollins since he "can't even mop the floor at home".

Becky Lynch then made Mike Kanellis tap out to the Dis-Arm-Her. Maria came into the ring after the match and continued running her husband down and added that she didn't know how he got her pregnant again since he wasn't even a man. Maria then added, "Maybe next time I'll ask Becky to impregnate me".

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Raw AJ Styles
Advertisement
5 Controversial Moments That Cannot Be Erased From WWE History
RELATED STORY
5 times Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff clashed in WWE
RELATED STORY
5 major feuds Eric Bischoff had in WWE
RELATED STORY
5 Funniest Brock Lesnar moments in WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: Grading tonight's episode (24th June 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Results June 24th, 2019: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Monday Night RAW
RELATED STORY
5 Memorable Moments From The RAW After WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE History: 5 greatest Raw after WrestleMania shockers
RELATED STORY
5 shocking moments from post-WrestleMania episodes of Raw
RELATED STORY
Top 5 WWE Moments of the Week: June 23-29th, 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us