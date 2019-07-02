WWE Rumors: Possible reason Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman were shown to suffer serious injuries

Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley

What's the story?

Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley were taking part in a Falls Count Anywhere Match on this week's episode of WWE RAW. However, things devolved extremely quickly when both the Superstars went through a panel into the backstage electrical area.

This was quickly followed by several sharp and loud explosions which engulfed both the Superstars.

The two Superstars could not move on their own and had to be taken away by separate ambulances due to their injuries.

There might be a reason that both Superstars were shown to sustain such serious injuries, as this will be an excuse to keep them off WWE television in the coming weeks -- the reason being giving Braun Strowman time to recover from his rumoured injuries.

In case you didn't know...

During the match, Strowman charged at Lashley. This resulted in several explosions when they broke through the panel. The fires had to be put out with a fire extinguisher before they were carried away by the medical staff in ambulances.

The heart of the matter

According to a report, Braun Strowman has been working through a leg injury or a knee injury. He has not taken a hiatus despite his condition.

Although he did not show any sign of an injury during the match, if the report is to be believed, then WWE might have an alternative reason for the segment.

This gives them the perfect excuse to keep Strowman off television for a while. Whether they do this or not, remains to be seen. However, this would be perfect to give him a week or two to recover and stay off television so that he may be able to possibly recover and rest up before Extreme Rules.

What's next?

Whether WWE follows through with this or not remains to be seen, but it would be their perfect excuse to write Braun Strowman off television.