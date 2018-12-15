5 Blockbuster Announcements Vince McMahon Could Make On Raw Next Week

What will Vince McMahon's big announcement be on the next edition of Monday Night Raw?

It's time to shake things up around here.

Vince McMahon has uttered that famous line countless times over the course of his company's history and while some might be skeptical of what means, it could be something very good for the company going forward. In fact, it could be a huge moment for the company and even a fresh of breath air from how things have been lately

Think about it! Vince McMahon has uttered these words before and they were usually followed by genius ideas such as the superstar shakeup and the draft, which took The WWE is completely new directions! If nothing else, McMahon's announcement on Monday could be the biggest moment of the entire year, but what will it be?

As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and also be sure to let us know what you think Vince McMahon's announcement will be Monday Night! In the end, hopefully its something that moves the product forward and gets us as far away from the Baron Corbin authority era as soon as possible!

#5 To make Monday Night Raw two hours again!

Could Vince McMahon shorten Raw to only two hours?

This might be wishful thinking, but what if Vince McMahon came out, did his legendary stride to the ring and announced that Raw was going back to two hours again? Not only would it eliminate the time that Raw usually dedicates to their worst segments, it also could help make the show more bearable to fans that can't sit through the three hours.

Of course, WWE would lose a lot of advertising revenue in the process without the third hour, but maybe the company is at a point where they don't need that money anymore. One example of that is 1 billion dollar deal WWE just struck with Fox that will bring the blue brand to a blockbuster network.

Another way they could replace that revenue, at least in a temporary sense, is with the money they got from The Saudi Arabia deal to host Crown jewel that year. Either way, WWE doesn't necessarily need this third hour of revenue anymore, especially if ratings are so low.

