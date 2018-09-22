5 cool moments that could happen at WWE Super Showdown

Super Showdown looks like one hell of a card.

In around two weeks, WWE will be going to Australia for Super Showdown. This looks to start a trend of having different international stadium pay-per-view events every year, along with the regular shows and the ones happening in Saudi Arabia. 2018 really has been a year of change, at least in terms of pay-per-views, for WWE. They are currently building towards the Australian blockbuster. Several matches have been announced for the show, with the card looking pretty good.

Matches like Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair, AJ Styles vs Samoa Joe and Daniel Bryan vs The Miz are all likely contenders to steal the show, while we have lots and lots of star power on display as well. Triple H and The Undertaker will face off one last time, with their respective partners in their corners, and a couple of tag matches are loaded with names. From the likes of Ronda Rousey and The Bella Twins to The Shield and Braun Strowman to John Cena, WWE has one hell of a show they can put on at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

While it is not that much more than a glorified house show, you can be guaranteed a fun and fulfilling evening of action. Super Showdown certainly has the scope to provide many memorable moments, certainly more than what Greatest Royal Rumble had to offer. Prepare to see some great wrestling, shocking title changes and Iconic moments when WWE goes Down Under. Here are five cool moments that could happen at Super Showdown.

#5 Happy homecomings for Aussie superstars

Buddy Murphy is set to challenge for the Cruiserweight Championship in his home country.

WWE has a handful of Australian wrestlers, all of whom are at decent positions on the roster. The IIconics, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay debuted on the Smackdown after WrestleMania after a period in NXT. They are hugely comfortable on the mic, even if their act has gotten pretty one dimensional and stale. They are set to wrestle Naomi and Asuka in a tag team match that would have had no place on the card whatsoever if there were no Australians in the match.

Anyway, Billie and Peyton should be on course to a victory in their home country. After the match, it would be fun to see an Asuka heel turn. Despite being very unlikely due to other women around her turning, her going bad would rejuvenate a stagnant career. However, one man who has rejuvenated a stagnant career is Buddy Murphy. The other Aussie-born wrestler in WWE has had somewhat of a career renaissance along with 205 Live. He is putting on belters consistently on the show.

Murphy will challenge Cedric Alexander for the Cruiserweight Championship at Super Showdown and this seems like the perfect opportunity for the belt to change hands. Alexander has been an excellent champion, with some fantastic matches on 205 Live with the likes of Murphy, Hideo Itami and Drew Gulak. However, he cannot stay champion forever. It is time for a change. Murphy winning the title in his home country after another excellent match would garner a huge pop, one of the biggest of the night without a doubt.

