5 Couples who have never worked together on WWE TV 

There have been many releases in WWE over the past two years and wrapped in amongst these were several couples.

Whilst the likes of Karrion Kross and Scarlett and even Keith Lee and Mia Yim were allowed to work together during their time in NXT, both couples were then split when promoted.

Several other couples were not even given the chance to work with their spouse on TV and have now been released from the company as well.

The following list looks at just five former WWE couples who were not given the chance to work together during their time with the company.

#5. Former WWE Couple Franky Monet and John Morrison

Franky Monet was only signed by WWE earlier this year and was able to make an instant impact as part of the NXT Women's Division.

It was well-known that her husband is John Morrison since the couple worked together in several promotions before making their way to WWE.

Morrison worked on the company's main roster after he returned in 2020 and his wife was exclusively seen as a talent in NXT. Despite Monet having proved her ability as part of many other companies before signing with WWE, she wasn't given the chance to move to the main roster and work alongside her husband.

Surprisingly, after less than a year with WWE, Monet was released from the company earlier this month after just a handful of matches in NXT. Her partner John Morrison then followed her out the door just two weeks later as part of the most recent talent cull.

Morrison was in the middle of a storyline with his real-life best friend The Miz when he was released. The storyline was postponed when The Miz began working on Dancing With The Stars, but his recent elimination meant that WWE could have picked this back up.

The duo have now joined a long list of couples who have been released from the company this year alongside Mia Yim, Keith Lee, and even Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux.

