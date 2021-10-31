5 craziest romantic connections in WWE history

Over the years, we have been subjected to a mammoth number of WWE storylines. Some good, some bad, and some down right atrocious. Those that fall under the atrocious category often involve many romantic stories that have been devised by WWE's creative team.

Mandy Rose and Otis aside, there have been some very forgetful romances that the WWE Universe will happily pretend never happened. For some reason, WWE never quite hits when it comes to this side of their programming.

That being said, let's take a look at the five craziest romantic connections in WWE history.

#5. Dawn Marie & Al Wilson - WWE romantic storyline

Rewind to 2002 on SmackDown and the relationship between Dawn Marie and Torrie Wilson's real-life father, Al Wilson. Al, who is much older, was targeted by Dawn in the midst of a feud with the former Playboy cover girl, Torrie. The pair became affectionate, and it resulted in Al & Dawn becoming engaged.

Leading up to the wedding, Dawn invited Torrie to a hotel room, and promised to break off the engagement if she turned up. Torrie did so, with the footage being shown later, but the engagement continued.

The marriage took place on January 2, 2003 on SmackDown and went off without a hitch, although Dawn did make him marry her in just his underpants. Then sadly, whilst on their honeymoon, in the storyline, Al Wilson passed away due to "having rigorous sex numerous times in quick succession."

Torrie Wilson spoke to WWE.com in 2002 about the storyline:

"Actually, to be honest with you, when I was told by Paul Heyman the idea for the storyline, I thought it was a really good idea. I thought it makes her out to be such a good heel and gives her a lot to go on. This is all acting for me, and I know Dawn and I both come from an acting background. So we both know this is our job." Torrie Wilson said. (h/t twnpnews)

The week Torrie was due to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019, her father passed away in real-life. The now-fitness instructor paid tribute to him in her Hall of Fame speech, which received a rousing reception from the WWE Universe.

Overall, the storyline was controversial, outlandish and ridiculous on so many levels. It's a story WWE wouldn't be able to get away with today, that's for sure.

