5 crazy expensive things owned by WWE Superstars

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.76K // 22 Oct 2018, 01:00 IST

The life of a WWE Superstar isn't always glamorous. You travel on the road for years, taking bumps, avoiding injuries, staying in hotels.

But all that pays off (literally speaking) when stars receive their paycheck, with established main eventers raking in the big bucks because of their in-ring work and star power.

Winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 21, Cena established himself as the top star on SmackDown, before moving to RAW as part of the 2005 Draft Lottery.

Now a 16 time World Champion, Cena has transcended the squared circle, appearing in movies and TV series', including reality shows produced by the company like Total Divas, and a starring role on Total Bellas.

But Big match John isn't the only one to make the Here are five things John Cena owns, and the massive amount he paid to own them.

#5 John Cena's mansion

Accustomed to living in luxury, the Cenation leader has an incredible mansion in Tampa, Florida, a city where many WWE Superstars choose to reside.

Paying a hefty $6 million for the home, the mansion is in a gated, private community, allowing Cena to avoid fanatical fans finding his home.

Features of the house include a pool, a walk-in closet, and even an elevator, and has been featured on both Total Divas and Total Bellas.

The house even includes a smoking room, with various cigars, but that area is restricted to just the men of the house.

The home was featured prominently early on in Total Divas, when Cena (who was with Nikki Bella at the time) welcomed Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella to stay.

Controversy arose later on in the show, when Cena wanted Nikki to sign a series of contracts before moving in, which included clauses allowing Cena to kick her out at a moment's notice.

