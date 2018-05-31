Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

5 Crazy fan signs on this week's SmackDown (29 May 2018)

Some crazy fans came with their posters on this week's SmackDown. Here are the craziest of them.

Tyler Martin
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 31 May 2018, 16:25 IST
1.03K

Yes! Yes! Yes!
The WWE fans in attendance voiced their opinions through their fan signs

WWE SmackDown Live emanated from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina this week. While the flagship show of the company continues to disappoint us, their B-show doesn't.

However, this week saw some crazy fan signs on display. From their exasperation on the IIconics' accent to the resentment on keeping Usos away from the tag team title scenario, the fans expressed it all.

The fans play a cardinal role in the plans of the WWE and the best way WWE can hear the fans' voices is through their fan signs. So, here are fan crazy fan signs on this week's SmackDown.

Also Read: Men's Money in the Bank ladder match predictions

#5 Make the Usos the Champs again

The Usos fan sign
Please WWE make it happen

This fan sign popped up when Naomi and the Usos were making their entrance. Whosoever came with the fan sign didn't like the idea that someone other than the Usos was the SmackDown tag team champions.

Last year, the Usos were the torchbearers of the SmackDown tag team division. They put on numerous classics with the New Day and great matches with other tag teams like Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin and the Breezango.

However, once they lost the title to the Bludgeon Brothers, they have failed to maintain their credibility. Moreover, the tag team title picture is pretty stale with the Bludgeon Brothers as the champions. What was once used to be the pride of SmackDown is turning out to be their only opprobrium.

Page 1 of 5 Next
WWE SmackDown New Day The Bar Kofi Kingston Nikki Bella WWE Network WWE Results
Best and worst of SmackDown Live- 29 May, 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Live Preview: May 29th, 2018
RELATED STORY
5 Things That Shouldn't Have Happened On SmackDown Live -...
RELATED STORY
4 subtle things you might have missed on SmackDown Live...
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Live Worcester Preview: The rise of Daniel...
RELATED STORY
Smackdown Live won the 2018 Superstar Shakeup and it...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: SmackDown Live ratings relatively steady ahead...
RELATED STORY
From the WWE Rumor Mill: WWE planning to give Big E huge...
RELATED STORY
5 tag team wrestlers who can become WWE or Universal...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Xavier Woods suffers an injury during SmackDown...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...