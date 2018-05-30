Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Men's Money in the Bank ladder match predictions

Here are our predictions for the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

Tyler Martin
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 30 May 2018, 20:43 IST
8.48K

Who will win the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match?

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown was important in knowing the participants of the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match. Initially, the match was scheduled between Big Cass and Samoa Joe. However, Big Cass would interrupt the proceedings and declare that he had been medically cleared to compete.

General Manager Paige would intervene later and make the main-event a triple threat match with the winner advancing to the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match. Samoa Joe would eventually win the match and complete the jigsaw puzzle.

The Samoan Submission Machine is not the only big name to head into the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match as a favorite. Other heavyweights like Kevin Owens and Braun Strowman (and probably Big E) will try to make sure that he falls short.

So, who is the actual favorite to win the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match? Here are our predictions for the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

Also Read: 5 Bizarrely funny stipulations Shinsuke Nakamura could have chosen

#8 Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman doesn't require the Money in the Bank contract to dethrone Brock Lesnar

Don't mistake us. Braun Strowman is a future World Champion in our eyes. However, he doesn't require the Money in the Bank contract for that.

The 'Monster among Men' has skyrocketed his status as a main-event superstar since WrestleMania 33. If you look at his accolades, he has won almost everything since then. Survivor Series survivor? Check. Burying the Raw tag team division at WrestleMania? Check. The Greatest Royal Rumble? Check.

He has won almost every big thing in the WWE. The Money in the Bank contract isn't a necessity for him currently. If the WWE wants him to take out Brock Lesnar, he can do that without it.

