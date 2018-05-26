Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    Satire: 5 Bizarrely funny stipulations Shinsuke Nakamura could have chosen

    Not satisfied with a pillow fight? We have got more bizarre stipulations for you.

    Tyler Martin
    ANALYST
    Humor 26 May 2018, 01:54 IST
    5 Bizarrely funny stipulation Shinsuke Nakamura could have chosen
    Shinsuke Nakamura

    Shinsuke Nakamura won a non-title match against AJ Styles two weeks earlier on WWE SmackDown. As a result, he got the opportunity to pick the stipulation for their match at 'Money in the Bank' pay-per-view.

    This week on SmackDown, he broke the suspense and revealed the stipulation to be a 'Last Man Standing' one. Like various fans across the world, we believe Shinsuke Nakamura could have chosen better stipulations.

    However, before his much-awaited announcement, he had mentioned a Pillow Fight Contest. Now, championships in the WWE were defended in some bizarre stipulations in the past.

    Pat Patterson and Gerald Brisco fought it out in an Evening Gown match for the Hardcore Championship; Jeff Jarrett and Chyna locked horns in a Good Housekeeping match for the Intercontinental Championship; and, Stacy Keibler and Trish Status crossed swords in a Gravy Bowl match for the Divas Championship.

    However, none of them sunk as low as a pillow fight. But here we stoop further down and explore the possibilities. Here are five bizarrely funny stipulations Shinsuke Nakamura could have chosen.

    Also Read: 5 Possible finishes for Samoa Joe vs Daniel Bryan

    #5 Thumb wrestling match

    Credit- whitecourtstar.com
    A thumb showdown?

    The 'No Disqualification' match between Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles had ended in a draw after both the competitors failed to answer the ten count. How could a 'No Disqualification' match end in a double count-out? This question left the fans bemused.

    To make matters worse, Shinsuke Nakamura chose a 'Last Man Standing' match. Boy, the second-last match between you two ended with an unclear winner because of the same reason. Making the match a 'Last Man Standing' one, doesn't clear any clouds.

    However, a thumb wrestling match would have a clear winner. The only way to win the match is when you press your thumb against that of your opponent, and the opponent fails to muster enough energy to kick out (or thumb out) of the three count.

