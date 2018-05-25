5 Possible finishes for Samoa Joe vs. Daniel Bryan

We rank the various possibilities of 'Samoa Joe vs. Daniel Bryan' finishing.

Tyler Martin ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 25 May 2018, 16:01 IST

Daniel Bryan had defeated Jeff Hardy and earned the opportunity to face Samoa Joe for a spot at the Money in the Bank ladder match

Nobody had thought that they would get to see Daniel Bryan wrestling in a WWE ring. However, two months after his announcement, he would go one-on-one with Jeff Hardy. While this match could have easily main-evented a PPV, WWE decided otherwise and let it main-event SmackDown instead.

Despite both being babyfaces, they put on a stellar performance. In the end, Daniel Bryan locked in the 'Heel Hook' submission, and the Charismatic Enigma had no option but to tap out. This would set the main-event for next week's SmackDown- 'Samoa Joe vs. Daniel Bryan.'

This match could have also main-evented any other PPV. However, that is not happening. Here, we explore five possible finishes for Samoa Joe vs. Daniel Bryan.

#5 The match ends in a Double Count-out

Daniel Bryan and Samoa Joe could hurt themselves once it goes outside the ring

Samoa Joe and Daniel Bryan have a great match. Both of them display their mat wrestling prowess and put each other through a variety of submission moves.

However, once it goes outside the ring, it never comes back. It stays like that, and the match ends in a double count-out. While the ending may sound a little clumsy, it could open a plethora of possible outcomes.

What decision would Paige take regarding the finish? She could announce that both of them failed to make it to the ladder match. Or, maybe both of them makes it, and the match is now a 9-Man ladder match.