5 stipulations Shinsuke Nakamura could have chosen rather than a Last Man Standing match

We have made a list of the alternate options to Nakamura's choice.

Shinsuke Nakamura looks on AJ Styles after announcing a Last Man Standing match

This week on SmackDown, Shinsuke Nakamura announced the stipulation for his upcoming match against AJ Styles at WWE Money in the Bank.

In the beginning, Shinsuke Nakamura refused to give in the stipulation, and instead named a pillow fight contest. As a result, AJ Styles sneered at the Japanese and called him the King of Soft Style.

This had infuriated Shinsuke, and he took the fight to the Phenomenal One. After hitting a Kinshasha on the floor, he counted till ten and disclosed their match as a Last Man Standing Match.

Given the way their match at Backlash had ended, it was an inch-perfect stipulation. However, Shinsuke Nakamura could have gone ahead with better alternatives. Here are 5 stipulations Shinsuke Nakamura could have chosen other than 'Last Man Standing' match.

#5 TLC Match

AJ Styles won the last TLC Match for the WWE Championship

TLC is a classic match type debuted in SummerSlam 2000. The match was for the WWF Tag Team Championship involving the Dudley Boys, Hardy Boys, and the team of Edge and Christian. Edge and Christian won the match, and since then the TLC match has been used 20 times in the WWE.

Moreover, a lot of feuds circumscribing the WWE championship have been settled in a TLC Match. Two years earlier, AJ Styles retained his WWE Championship by defeating Dean Ambrose in the aforementioned match. It brought an end to the saga of matches they had had since three months.

Styles and Nakamura are in a similar position right now. If you count only their televised matches, they have faced each other four times in little below 45 days in singles competition. The fans are getting tired of them, and it's high time someone else gets the opportunity.

TLC would have been the perfect climax to end their feud. However WWE has a PPV of the said name, and they reserve the match only for that one. The TLC PPV would have lost its aura if a match of the particular type just occurred four months prior.