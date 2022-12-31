5 crazy things John Cena could do at WWE WrestleMania 39

John Cena finally made his giant return to WWE on the December 30 episode of SmackDown. His plans for WrestleMania 39 have not been confirmed yet.

As all fans know, The Grandest Stage of Them All is the company's flagship show, where one could expect the unexpected.

Over the years, several surprising moments, like Stone Cold Steve Austin joining Vince McMahon, have taken place at the event.

Fans can expect a few unexpected moments for WrestleMania 39 as well, and The Leader of The Cenation could be a part of it. Here are five crazy things John Cena could do at WrestleMania 39.

#5. Compete against Austin Theory

This is one of the most anticipated dream matches in recent memory. The company has been teasing a confrontation between its past and its future for a long time.

The sixteen-time World Champion returned to WWE for his 20th anniversary in the company on the June 27, 2022, episode of RAW. He had a heated confrontation with Austin Theory backstage.

The feud could be rekindled in 2023, leading up to WrestleMania Hollywood.

#4. Battle the media superstar

Logan Paul surprised everyone with his amazing athleticism in 2022 during his matches alongside the likes of Roman Reigns and The Miz. Unfortunately, he suffered injuries at Crown Jewel 2022. He might still return before The Show of Shows.

During an episode of his podcast, he also revealed that he had texted Triple H for a match against The Leader of The Cenation at WrestleMania 39.

If his wish is to be fulfilled, fans could witness a blockbuster match between the two mega-stars on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

#3. Be a special guest referee

John Cena is a busy man, considering his frequent Hollywood projects. Fans want him to compete at The Show of Shows, but we still don't know if that is realistically possible.

Even if it is possible, he may avoid the risk of a full-fledged match to avoid injuries. He could just appear on the show to entertain his fans and use the stage to build a future match.

He could be a referee for Austin Theory or Logan Paul's match at WWE WrestleMania Hollywood and postpone his anticipated confrontation with one of the stars.

#2. Win his 17th World Championship

John Cena is just one step away from breaking Ric Flair's record for most world titles held in WWE. However, he hasn't been able to win a championship for years.

The 39th edition of The Show of Shows could be an ideal opportunity to finally let him break one of the greatest records of all time to cement his legacy as the greatest of all time.

He could finally overcome the odds to win the Royal Rumble match and go on to defeat his former rival, Roman Reigns, for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

#1. John Cena could possibly retire at WWE WrestleMania 39

WrestleMania is known for ending legendary careers. Legends like Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, and Batista put their careers on the line and lost their match at the event to finally hang their boots.

Cena could certainly do something similar and retire at WWE WrestleMania Hollywood. There are multiple ways the company could book his retirement.

He could put his career on the line against Austin Theory, Roman Reigns, or Logan Paul. He could also simply have a moment with fans and announce his retirement at The Show of Shows.

What do you think John Cena will do at The Grandest Stage of Them All? Let us know in the comments section.

