5 crazy twists to expect on Raw (10/07/2017)

Is it finally time for The Big Dog to turn heel at last?

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 10 Jul 2017, 15:28 IST

What does RAW have in store for us, in the aftermath of the pay-per-view?

Fans in Houston, Texas are in for a real treat when RAW comes to their city this week. Irrespective of how good or bad RAW tonight actually is, we can certainly say that it will be a very eventful show, from beginning to end.

We present five crazy possibilities that can happen on the show and cause long-term implications for the red brand, leading into Summerslam next month.

Some of these are logical steps forward, but as we have seen time and again, WWE thinks very differently from us. We believe that, if these crazy twists were to happen, they may enhance the product and make RAW a far more enjoyable show.

#5 Roman Reigns snaps and goes heel

Will the Big Dog finally become a bad dog?

Roman Reigns may be the only heel in the world, who refuses to acknowledge it. While he is universally despised by the WWE Universe, within the hallowed halls of the company, he is still the golden boy and the top babyface. Could this be the ideal opportunity for him to turn heel, in the aftermath of what he did to Braun Strowman recently?

Having lost his Ambulance Match, Reigns snapped, drove the ambulance with Strowman still in it, to the parking lot and rammed it, back first, into another vehicle. These are, honestly, not the actions of a babyface, much less the company’s top ‘Dog’.

Was this the catalyst for him to finally lose his cool and go full heel? Will he finally turn on the WWE Universe for not having his back despite the fact that he’s gone the extra mile for them on a nightly basis? This is the perfect opportunity for a turn, and if WWE does not act upon it, it may be too late to ever turn him heel.