5 crazy WWE facts you probably did not know

John Cena has not always been the character that you see on WWE today

If we have learned anything from the WWE over the years, it is that anything can happen in the sport of professional wrestling. And while everything inside the ring is predetermined and designed for your entertainment, the real lives of the performers are not. But even then, once in a while, you will be surprised to know something unbelievable about your favourite wrestler.

The WWE has some of the most obsessive fans in the world. These fans will go to any limits to know everything about the sport that they love. But even then, there are a lot of things that even the most ardent WWE fans don't know.

Here are 5 crazy WWE facts you probably didn't know.

#5 Roman Reigns was not supposed to be in The Shield

Roman Reigns was not in the original plans for The Hounds of Justice

The Shield is perhaps the greatest WWE faction of the 21st century. Since their debut in 2012, they have all been major fixtures on WWE programming and all three members of The Shield have gone on to win the WWE Championship. But if the WWE had followed through with their original plans, The Shield might have looked a lot different.

On the infamous podcast with Colt Cabana, CM Punk revealed that The Shield was actually his idea. And he had wanted the group to comprise of Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins and Kassius Ohno! But Vince McMahon and Triple H decided to replace Ohno with Reigns at the last moment.

This story was even confirmed by Reigns himself on an episode of Chris Jericho's 'Talk is Jericho' podcast. And although WWE might not have followed through with Punk's plans, it is hard to question their decision in hindsight. While Roman Reigns has gone on to headline four WrestleManias in a row, Ohno is yet to make the main roster.

