5 inventive tactics used to avoid Royal Rumble elimination

It's that time of the year again. The Royal Rumble is just hours away, and the buildup to this year's event is incredibly promising.

Though matches like Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins are the highlights of the event, nothing can overshadow the Rumble match. 30 participants enter the event, everyone for themselves, and only one stands tall. Its tagline is enough for any fan to watch the whole match.

Every entrant does their best to survive as long as possible and win the match. The conventional way of overpowering superstars doesn't help on every occasion. Superstars have to employ various tactics to extend their time in the Rumble.

In the listicle, we'll discuss five innovative ways in which superstars avoided their elimination in the Royal Rumble. Comment down below if you think any current superstar has some tricks up their sleeve to use at this year's event.

#5. Either do not enter the Royal Rumble or leave in between the match

One's claim of winning the Rumble ends when he's thrown out of the ring over the top rope. To get eliminated, one first needs to enter the match. As the mammoth task of overcoming 29 other men is difficult to overcome, certain superstars exploit this rule.

Brock Lesnar wreaked havoc in the 2016 edition. The Miz is one of the smartest people in the room, and he proved it then. He didn't make an effort against The Beast Incarnate, waiting at the announcer's table until Lesnar's elimination.

Enzo Amore challenged Brock Lesnar the following year at Rumble. The brutal clothesline he received from The Beast Incarnate will be wrestling folklore in the future. It could've been The Miz if he had dared to face Lesnar that day.

Even if one enters the Rumble, they can leave the ring without being eliminated. As per the rules, one has to get tossed over the top rope to be eliminated. Hence, superstars use the middle rope to stay away from the action for a while.

Big names like Roman Reigns, Steve Austin, Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, and Vince McMahon have all spent considerable time out of the ring and managed to win the event or at least postpone their elimination. Even Santino Marella was about to win the Rumble in 2011 by using this tactic.

