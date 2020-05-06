5 Crossover stars that helped legitimize WWE in the mainstream 

Ronda Rousey is only the latest Superstar to bring WWE mainstream attention

There's something about WWE's ability to court mainstream stars and bring them into the squared circle that is exciting to watch. Not only does it make for some of the most memorable moments in the company's illustrious history, it also helps them net the mainstream publicity they need to bring new fans on board.

Of course, this method doesn't always work and an idea can fall flat, but WWE has done very well with this for the most part. Beyond that, they have done so in a way that has helped legitimize pro wrestling in the eyes of the casual viewer and helped bridge the gap between sports fans.

With that being said and WWE being absolute geniuses at milking publicity in their favor, here are five stars who were able to bring in mainstream attention to WWE. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and let us know your thoughts on who brought the most legitimacy to WWE over the years.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the article belong to the writer and doesn't necessarily represent Sportskeeda's stand.

#5 Donald Trump

Donald Trump brought a lot of mainstream publicity to WWE.

Donald Trump faced off against Vince McMahon in what was dubbed, "The Battle Of The Billionaires" at WrestleMania 23 and it was nothing short of bizarre. Sure, some of the promos leading up to the big event didn't land and Vince McMahon and Donald Trump never really faced off in the ring, but what did take place was well worth it.

In fact, between Trump and McMahon brawling on the floor as the arena went nuts, to Stone Cold Steve Austin stunning the future President of The United States, this was nothing short of a fever dream. Trump even got to shave McMahon's head bald at the end of the match, which was just icing on the cake for this whole thing.

In the end, this match and Trump's appearance have been credited with helping WWE gain one of its best buy rates in WrestleMania history. It was also a great moment for Lashley as well.

Advertisement

It did a lot for WWE and was memorable for everyone involved.