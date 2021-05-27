5 Current female Superstars who are unrecognizable compared to their WWE debut  

Many WWE Superstars endure a lengthy phase between signing for the company and making their debut. Whilst several stars debut on TV within a year of signing, others have to develop a brand new character and completely change their image.

It's harder for women to stand out in the wrestling business since there are only so many slots on each show. The women on the current roster have pushed forward the Women's Revolution, and several are now unrecognizable when compared to their debut many years ago.

The following list looks at just five current female WWE Superstars who have undergone incredible image makeovers.

#5. WWE RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley

Crazy how much Rhea Ripley has changed since her debut in 2017 pic.twitter.com/VYEXfoobvt — 𝙒𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚𝙡𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙖 (@wrestlelamia) May 19, 2021

Rhea Ripley has only been on WWE's radar for around four years after making her official WWE debut as part of the inaugural Mae Young Classic. Ripley was just 20 years old at the time and looked very different from the RAW Women's Champion that the WWE Universe has become fond of.

When the Australian star made her debut, she sported long blonde hair and bright attire. After being compared to current WWE star Charlotte several times in her early days, Ripley decided to take drastic action.

When Ripley returned to the company the following year to take part in the second annual Classic, she had dyed her hair and began wearing the attire that she has now become more associated with.

It wasn't until a little later in her career that the star decided to chop off her long hair and truly became The Nightmare. Ripley's current image has allowed her to stand out from the women in the locker room.

It's likely that Ripley believed that she would just be seen as just another blonde female wrestler if she had retained her look from her debut. When the images from 2017 and 2021 are compared, it's hard to recognize the woman now known as The Nightmare.

1 / 5 NEXT