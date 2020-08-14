5 Current women wrestlers who dated fellow WWE stars 

WWE superstars spend a lot of time on the road. Their journeys around the globe reportedly last around 300 days a year, which means that many wrestlers become homesick. It also forces them to make friends with fellow stars.

Wrestlers travel and work together, so many of them end up much more than friendship. The fact that several of these relationships were born out of convenience may be one of the reasons why they didn't work out.

At present, there are numerous current women wrestlers on the WWE roster who were once in a relationship with a fellow WWE star.

#5. Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan and Enzo Amore dated for several years

Liv Morgan came to WWE with no prior wrestling experience. She is the product of the WWE Performance Center. Morgan came up through the ranks in NXT alongside Enzo Amore. The couple originally met when Morgan worked for Hooters.

At the time, Amore was famously on a team with Big Cass. Later, he moved to the main roster, but the couple remained in a relationship for years. During an interview on The Steve Austin Show, Amore revealed that the couple went their separate ways in late 2018, but they're still friends.

“We’ve been broken up for a couple of years, about a year, year and a half,” Enzo said. “When I was in NXT I dated Liv and lived with her and she actually still lives with my roommate. So my best friend from like elementary school still lives with my ex, Liv, out there in Orlando.”

WWE released Enzo Amore back in 2018. Liv Morgan currently appears on Monday Night RAW.