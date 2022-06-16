5 Current and former WWE Women who changed up their looks in 2022

WWE Superstars have been taught throughout their careers that the only way to succeed in the business is to adapt. Triple H made it clear that the company is all about being able to adapt or perish, which means that several stars are forced to reinvent themselves to remain on top.

The Women's Division is arguably more competitive than the men's, with the ladies competing for screen time and fewer title opportunities. This means that there is more pressure on these stars to push their way to the top, and sometimes a change of look can be the answer.

Keeping that in mind, we have listed five current and former female WWE stars who changed their looks this year. For some, it will likely bring the expected results.

#5. Former WWE Superstar Dakota Kai

Dakota Kai was released from WWE earlier this year when the company decided to have another layoff from NXT. Alongside her, the likes of Dexter Lumis and Malcolm Bivens were also released. The stars were then forced to sit out a 30-day non-compete clause.

Kai's clause is now up, and she's free to join any other promotion moving forward. The day her contract expired, Kai shared her new look on her Twitter account and the name she will be using in the business moving forward. The star bid farewell to her Dakota Kai persona and became King Kota, complete with new hair color.

#4. Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch has been a trendsetter in WWE since her return last year. However, things became challenging when she encountered Bianca Belair, who gave her an interesting haircut ahead of their clash at WrestleMania 38.

Lynch was able to change up her look and debut a new hairstyle when she took on Belair on the Grandest Stage of Them All but was unable to keep hold of her championship. In recent weeks, Lynch has continued pushing the boundaries of what is acceptable in the fashion world with her quaint outfits on RAW, maintaining the new hairstyle.

#3. Former Divas Champion Kelly Kelly

Kelly Kelly has been off WWE TV for some time, but the star has remained active on social media. She was last seen at Royal Rumble in January. The former Divas Champion entered at number four and was quickly eliminated by Sasha Banks.

Kelly was once perceived as one of the most recognizable female stars in the company, but recent photoshoots uploaded by the star have shown that she has changed her look completely with darker hair.

Compared to images from her in-ring career, Kelly now looks unrecognizable, which can be expected since she left the company a decade ago.

#2. Ava Raine aka Simone Johnson

Simone Johnson is the oldest daughter of WWE legend The Rock and has been training at the company's Performance Center since 2020. Due to the hype surrounding her, it is believed that her NXT debut could be right around the corner.

The 20-year-old has stroked these rumors by revealing her new WWE name as Ava Raine. She recently took to Twitter to show that she had also changed her look to a more gothic one.

As of writing, it's unclear when her debut will be, but as the first-ever fourth-generation superstar, it's set to be a historic moment.

#1. Paige

Paige recently announced that she would be walking away from WWE on July 7th, after more than a decade of working in the company. It's been two years since the British star appeared on TV.

In the meantime, she has been working on several of her own projects outside of the ring. The former Divas Champion turned heads back in February when she shared several images on her Twitter and Instagram pages that showed off her new look.

The star who was once known as The Anti-Diva has now switched up her recognizable dark hair with some light highlights. It seems she's headed for a somewhat less gothic look for the next chapter in her life.

