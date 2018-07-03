5 Current Monday Night Raw storylines that WWE need to end and 5 that should continue

Brian Thornsburg FOLLOW ANALYST News 8.05K // 03 Jul 2018, 15:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

What current storylines does WWE need to get rid off?

It's no secret that WWE has had a lot of hits and misses when it comes to storylines and while WWE is sometimes able to pull off a home run and get fans excited, there are other times that a storyline doesn't hit its mark. Of course, the reason for either outcome is completely subjective and reliant on a lot of factors, but The WWE Universe knows a stinker when they smell one.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news.

With that being said and various new storylines being introduced on Monday Night Raw, here are five of those storylines that WWE should continue and five that should be scrapped in favour of something new. Keep in mind that the reason for each entry will vary, but fan response, storytelling and execution will all be key factors in decision making.

#10 Shouldn't continue: Bayley Sasha counselling sessions

Don't you think that WWE needs to end this storyline already?

While WWE struck gold when they finally had Bayley attack Sasha Banks after a match on Monday Night Raw, the storyline took a weird turn when Raw General Manager, Kurt Angle, announced that the two would have to receive counselling as a result. In fact, it seemed to obliterate the momentum the two had to go after the attack almost immediately.

Whether WWE has a long-term goal with this storyline remains to be seen, but the uninteresting counselling segments that aired the next week on Raw really shows just how much the company is dropping the ball here. Maybe that will change as time goes on, but WWE really might be better of doing something else with these two.