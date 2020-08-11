5 Current real-life WWE couples who have wrestled each other 

Many female wrestlers are trained for the business alongside male Superstars. This means that many of the women who are currently working for WWE have wrestled men in the past.

Wrestling is a sport where moves can be controlled, which is helpful when couples are able to wrestle with one another. Many current couples in WWE are very competitive and even though several of these stars haven't been able to test their mettle against one another in a WWE ring, they were able to before signing with the company.

The result of many of these matches didn't matter in the end; it was the fact that these couples were given the chance to share the ring with their significant other that makes these matchups so interesting.

#5. WWE NXT: Mia Yim and Keith Lee

Mia Yim and Keith Lee were not revealed to be a couple until they were already established singles stars in NXT. The duo has since been able to work together on a number of shows and even feuded with fellow NXT couple Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae.

While Yim and Lee have been able to work together on WWE TV, the couple hasn't yet been able to recreate their incredible intergender match from Beyond Wrestling before the couple made it to WWE.

In this particular encounter, it was Mia Yim who was able to pick up the victory over her long-time partner when she shocked The Limitless One with a victory roll. The match had its exciting moments where Lee looked like he could come out on top, but it was Yim's night in the end.

Yim has proved over her past few months in WWE that she's more than able to wrestle the men if the company ever made the decision to bring back intergender wrestling.