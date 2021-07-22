5 Current Superstars you probably didn't know had siblings who wrestled for WWE

Over the years, there have been several WWE Superstars who have proved that wrestling is most definitely in the blood. Many children of former WWE legends have followed in their footsteps with the likes of Tamina, Natalya, Charlotte Flair and Dominik all currently performing on the main roster.

It isn't just parents and children who have been able to work together in the company over the years. There have also been a number of siblings performing for WWE at the same time. The Usos, The Bella Twins and Bray Wyatt & Bo Dallas made the main roster their home at one point. There are also many others who didn't work for the company at the same time.

The following list looks at just five current WWE superstars whose siblings also once wrestled for WWE.

#5. Dolph Ziggler's brother Ryan Nemeth was once contracted to WWE

Dolph Ziggler is a former world champion and one of the most popular stars in WWE. The Showoff has proven his worth in the company over the years and has become one of the highlights of SmackDown since his move to the brand.

Ziggler isn't the only member of his family who was gifted with the wrestling gene. His brother Ryan has made several recent appearances for AEW.

Ryan has been wrestling for over a decade since making his debut in 2010. During that time, he has been part of several wrestling companies, including WWE.

Back in 2011, Nemeth signed a developmental deal with WWE which saw him begin performing on their NXT brand under the ring name Briley Price. The star wrestled several matches for WWE and was part of the transition from FCW to NXT before his release in 2013.

Over the past few years, Nemeth has been performing on the Independent circuit before making his debut in All Elite Wrestling back in January. Nameth wrestles under his given name in AEW and his debut match was a loss to Hangman Adam Page.

Ziggler obviously keeps an eye on his brother's career whilst being contracted to WWE. The former WWE world champion tweeted to hype up his brother's AEW debut earlier this year.

