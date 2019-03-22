5 current Superstars who once rejected WWE

Nishant Jayaram

Finn Balor and AJ Styles

WWE is the holy grail for all pro wrestlers, with millions from around the world tuning in to watch these great athletes go head to head, producing fantastic entertainment.

The WWE is ever-growing, but is possibly the toughest wrestling promotion to get into. Those that do get into the WWE are elevated to another level of fame and fortune that is a far cry from the indie scene or other wrestling promotion.

But not all pro wrestlers want to be in the WWE due to its hectic schedule and intense competition, while some others would want to build on their reputation before making the big jump to WWE.

There have been several Superstars who have rejected a contract from the WWE, but later joined the Vince McMahon promotion. Here, we take a look at 5 current Superstars who once rejected WWE

#5 Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle

When Kurt Angle finally retires from pro wrestling at WrestleMania 35, he will go down in WWE history as one of the greatest to ever step foot in a wrestling ring. The Olympic Gold medallist made a swift transition from amateur wrestling to pro wrestling, making his debut in 1999.

But most people would not know that Angle was offered a contract with WWE after the 1996 Olympics, which he rejected after he was told that he would have to lose matches. But he later signed with WWE in 1998 and made his in-ring debut the following year.

He was released in 2006, and after a few years with TNA, WWE came calling once again in 2012, which he rejected. He finally re-signed with the WWE in 2017, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, and also made RAW General Manager.

At WrestleMania 35, Angle will have his final match in pro wrestling as he bids goodbye at the age of 50.

