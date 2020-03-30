5 current Superstars whose siblings you didn't know worked for WWE

There are many WWE siblings who never got to work together

Many fans may not be aware that these stars had siblings who were wrestlers

Many current WWE stars have siblings who once worked for WWE

Several brother and sister tag teams have been able to make an impression in WWE over the past few years. The Hardy Boyz, Cody Rhodes and Goldust, The Bella Twins and The Usos have been a few siblings to feature in WWE, but whilst many siblings are able to work together within the company, there is always a small fraction that aren't given the same opportunity.

WWE has recruited a number of stars since their Performance Center became a huge hit and that includes the siblings of some of their current superstars. Wrestling isn't a talent that any person is born with and just because their brother or sister has made a career out of it, doesn't always guarantee that they will make the cut.

The following list looks at just five current WWE superstars whose siblings you didn't know once worked for WWE.

#5. Alicia Fox

It's unknown what has actually happened with Alicia Fox, since there was no official announcement regarding her retirement from WWE, even though the former Divas Champion has been with the company for more than a decade.

Last year, Fox's profile was moved over to the alumni section of WWE.com, which was the only hint that the former Champion may have been done with WWE. That being said, you should never assume anything in the wrestling business.

Alicia Fox joins the list since many fans are unaware that her sister is also a professional wrestler who was once signed to WWE. Fox's sister Christina signed a developmental contract with WWE back in 2010 and started to work in FCW.

Christina became known under the ring name Caylee Turner and went on to become FCW Divas Champion in 2011. Turner made it as far as NXT and was a special ring announcer for one of the episodes of the show, but was released from her contract in August 2012 whilst still the FCW Divas Champion.

The Championship was vacated and then retired a few days later. Turner went on to become a Tampa Bay Buccaneers cheerleader the following year.

