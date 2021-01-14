5 WWE stars who are still listed as active performers

The present-day WWE roster is filled with talented men and women from all around the globe. Over the past few years, WWE has exploited the Independent scene in the United States of America and has also looked into the British, German, and other major European indie scenes.

Despite having a rough 2020, WWE did their absolute best and produced top-notch shows and PPVs through the majority of the year.

What was a bizarre year for everyone, in general, also saw WWE elevate some of their Superstars to the next level of stardom, namely Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, Bayley, and Sasha Banks.

However, among the vast majority of the regulars in the WWE roster, the company is also the home for some of the business's biggest veterans. In 2020, the WWE Universe also got a glimpse of some of the industry's icons for the final time.

That being said, though, this article takes a look at some of those wrestlers who are still listed as current Superstars on WWE.com. Throughout the past 365 days, WWE has had to bid farewell to a few household names, whereas a few have completely gone off TV.

Without further ado, let's get straight into the list of five wrestlers who are still listed as WWE Superstars on the company's official website.

#5 WWE's chief brand offer Stephanie McMahon hasn't competed in three years

Stephanie McMahon

Stephanie McMahon is mostly known for her on-screen authority role in WWE. However, the former WWE Women's Champion has also competed for several years. The last time fans saw Stephanie active in a squared circle was in 2018.

Bringing in the New Year with 400 lbs of cuddles! Wishing everyone good health, lots of love and happiness in 2021 and beyond! #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/YWmGlGeQqa — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) January 2, 2021

The former WWE Women's Champion was involved in a huge Mixed Tag Team match involving Ronda Rousey, Kurt Angle, and her husband Triple H.

In a fun 30+ minute match, Rousey and Angle would go on to beat Stephanie and The Game. The match's finish occurred when Stephanie tapped out to Rousey's armbar submission.

After the loss, the chief brand officer of WWE would only make sporadic appearances on TV.

While Stephanie McMahon is still listed as a current Superstar, she is yet to wrestle in a match since her WrestleMania 34 loss. It remains to be seen if the former Women's Champion will ever compete in a ring again or not.