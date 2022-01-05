5 Current WWE Champions and their rumored WrestleMania 38 opponents 

WrestleMania is around four months away and the road to the biggest show of the WWE calendar is set to begin in less than four weeks' time.

The annual Royal Rumble match will kickstart The Road to WrestleMania and the card will then begin to officially take shape.

Following WWE Day 1 this past weekend, there appear to be several hints regarding WrestleMania matches as well as some interesting rumors doing the rounds.

The following article looks at just five current WWE Champions and their rumored opponents at this year's WrestleMania.

#5. WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte could face Bayley at WrestleMania 38

One of the dark horses for the upcoming Royal Rumble match is former Champion Bayley. The former SmackDown Women's Champion has had to watch from the sidelines over the past few months after suffering an ACL injury in the build-up to Money in the Bank.

Bayley was expected to be out for 6-9 months following the injury which could see her make her return at The Royal Rumble at the end of January. A Royal Rumble victory would then allow Bayley to choose which Champion to face and Charlotte would be the perfect option.

Charlotte is the current SmackDown Women's Champion and given the history between the two women, this could involve some fantastic storytelling.

Charlotte Flair has dominated the WWE Women's Division over the past few years and this would be Bayley's chance to prove that she is one of the best female wrestlers in the company at present as well.

Flair missed last year's WrestleMania but has a decent record on The Grandest Stage of them All, so she is expected to retain her Championship until this WrestleMania showdown.

Of course, this match taking place at WrestleMania is based on whether or not Bayley can be cleared for action in time to make her return to the company and be part of The Royal Rumble. The company has several options for the annual match this year, but Bayley does appear to be the safest choice.

