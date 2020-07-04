5 Current WWE couples with the biggest age gaps

There are some huge age gaps between WWE's most popular couples.

Two of these couples are together in WWE storylines.

WWE couples have been at the forefront of news stories ever since Total Divas debuted on the E! Network back in 2013. The show put a spotlight on the lives of couples both inside and outside of the ring and has since inspired many other unions throughout the company.

Whilst a number of couples including Alexa Bliss and Buddy Murphy, Carmella, and Big Cass, and even Nikki Bella and John Cena were not able to make their relationships last throughout their careers, there are still many other couples in the company.

At present, there are more couples in WWE than ever before and even a handful of couples that are split between promotions. Whilst performing together, it's obvious that age is just a number to some of these athletes and many of these couples have proved that historic saying is just as true now as it was all those years ago.

#5. Scarlett Bordeaux and Karrion Kross

Scarlett Bordeaux originally made a name for herself alongside her partner in Impact Wrestling, but now the couple has made their way over to WWE and is now slowly taking over the NXT brand.

Bordeaux and her boyfriend Karrion Kross work so well together, and their story seems to be that Kross represents time and that it catches up to everyone. It's a fantastic concept and it seems to be working because the company has become quite popular with the WWE Universe.

The Smoke Show and her partner may fit together on WWE TV seamlessly, but it's interesting to note that there is actually almost a six-year year age gap between them. Whilst Bordeaux is 29 years old, Karrion is already in his mid-30's and due to turn 35 in just two weeks time.

