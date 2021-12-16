×
Create
Notifications

5 Current WWE Couples and the stories of how they met 

There are some interesting stories about how these couples first met
There are some interesting stories about how these couples first met
Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Dec 16, 2021 03:10 AM IST
Listicle

WWE has released more than 100 superstars over the past year but despite this, there are several couples who are still part of the company.

Whilst the likes of Mia Yim and Keith Lee as well as Scarlett and Karrion Kross have now left, there are several others who still compete on the main roster.

It should also be noted that there are many couples who owe their relationships to WWE since it was whilst contracted to Vince McMahon's company that they first met.

Several of WWE's list of current couples have some interesting stories regarding how they met and many of them have shared them publicly over the years.

#5. Current WWE Superstars Bianca Belair and Montez Ford

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford are two of WWE's biggest stars at present and are both an integral part of Monday Night RAW.

The duo have been married since 2018 and have come through the ranks in WWE together. Interestingly, Belair and Ford have told the story of how they met several times over the years and the two stars have noted that it was at WWE's Performance Center.

“My husband was already in WWE for a year before me. And like it was like a couple of months, we never said anything to each other, we kind of just like stayed away from each other. But I had like this huge crush on him. I said to my friend, ‘keep that man away from me. That’s a beautiful man. Just keep him away from me.”
"And maybe a couple of months down the line, we all went out to like some random dinner as like co-workers. And we just never left each other’s side. It’s weird; all of a sudden, like we were moving into an apartment together. And we were like, do we even talk about this? So I met him in WWE, and he’s really just been here every step of the way.”

Bianca and Montez were promoted to the main roster at different times but have been able to work together on TV a few times since. It has become well-known that the duo are married outside of the company since WWE has used this detail in several storylines.

1 / 5 NEXT
Edited by Genci Papraniku
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी