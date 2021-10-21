5 Current WWE stars who could add something to The Elite

With their flamboyant personas and outstanding matches, The Elite have established themselves as the hottest stable in professional wrestling. The Young Bucks have once again brought tag team wrestling to the forefront, while Kenny Omega has elevated the AEW World Championship. Don Callis has also provided value with his prowess on the microphone.

The faction recently added Adam Cole, one of the most entertaining wrestlers in the world, to their ranks. Cole is a well-rounded performer who found a great deal of success in NXT and looks set to become one of AEW's biggest stars. He could even become a breakout babyface and feud with Omega if the group had a WWE-style blow-up with a slow build.

On paper, The Elite seem to have all bases covered. But is there room for them to continue to grow and cement themselves as one of the greatest factions in professional wrestling history, alongside the likes of DX and the nWo?

Here are five current WWE Superstars who could help take The Elite to the next level.

#5 Could Kevin Owens join The Elite soon?

Due to his history with The Young Bucks and Adam Cole, Kevin Owens is the most obvious addition to The Elite from the current WWE roster. Over the years, he has displayed his prodigious talent whenever he's been inserted into high-profile feuds.

There are a few good talkers in the group, but Owens would give them an edge on the microphone they don't currently possess. While he's proficient in the ring, the former Universal Champion can also be more of a brawler than the rest of the stable and work a grittier style.

With Owens' WWE contract reportedly up in January, there is every possibility that he could make a dream move to All Elite Wrestling and join The Elite.

Edited by Kaushik Das