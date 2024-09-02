5 current WWE stars who are close to Rhea Ripley in real life

Rhea Ripley is one of the most dominant forces in WWE’s women’s division. Even during her stint in NXT, the Australian made sure her name would be remembered by her opponent through her impressive in-ring work and intensity.

Despite her intimidating looks and in-ring persona, the former WWE Women’s World Champion is one of the friendliest stars in the promotion. Over the years, Ripley has gained numerous friends in the Stamford-based company.

Here are just some of the current WWE Superstars who are close friends with Mami:

#5. Liv Morgan

Rhea Ripley and current WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan have had some nuclear heat between them lately. For those unaware, The Eradicator launched an attack on The Miracle Kid in the summer of 2023 that sidelined the latter for the rest of the year. Morgan returned to TV at this year's Royal Rumble and quickly embarked on her Revenge Tour.

The ongoing feud between the two RAW Superstars is one of the most talked about storylines in WWE, considering that Morgan successfully snagged Mami’s Women's World Title and Dom Dom (Dominik Mysterio).

However, Morgan and Ripley are close friends in real life. Before their ongoing feud, the two had formed an on-screen alliance called Liv 4 Brutality.

Both have been vocal about their friendship, especially Ripley. The Nightmare has praised awesome The Miracle Kid several times for the latter's in-ring work. Ripley has also previously revealed in media interactions how they goof around and bond with the stuff that they are fond of.

#4. Zelina Vega

It may come as a surprise to some, but Zelina Vega is also close friends with Rhea Ripley. Just like Liv Morgan, the erstwhile Queen Vega and Ripley spend time together whenever they get time from their stacked schedules.

Their friendship is also evident in their exchanges over on social media. A case in point was the time when Vega greeted The Eradicator on her birthday. Ripley then had an NSFW response for such a greeting that caught the LWO member off guard.

For those unaware, the Latino World Order member was livestreaming at the time alongside her husband, AEW’s Malakai Black (Aleister Black).

#3. Dominik Mysterio

The Rhea Ripley-Dominik Mysterio on-screen romance came to an end during this year’s SummerSlam when the latter betrayed his Mami and joined forces with Liv Morgan. The NXT star helped Morgan retain the Women's World Title at The Biggest Party of The Summer and kissed her in front of the Aussie star.

Their love affair storyline may be over, but their friendship outside the squared circle is very much alive.

During an interview with Sporting News Australia last year, Rhea revealed that her partnership with Dirty Dom “came so out of left field,” adding that it was something that no one expected. She highlighted though that as time passed, they started to get a hang of it until it eventually clicked with fans.

#2. Damian Priest

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest is also a dear friend to Rhea Ripley in and outside the ring. The Terror Twins gave Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan a hammering in a Mixed Tag Team Match at the recently concluded Bash in Berlin PLE.

The Archer of Infamy and The Eradicator have been buddies since their NXT days. Prior to The Judgment Day’s conception, both stars were already discussing a potential alliance, which finally came to fruition when they broke away from the heel faction.

#1. Raquel Rodriguez is one of Rhea Ripley’s best buddies

Similar to Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley’s friendship with Raquel Rodriguez was also forged when they were still in NXT.

Both have been very vocal about how their close bond outside the squared circle. Ripley stated during the After the Bell podcast that Rodriguez was one of the folks (alongside Scott Garland) who often gave her advice about stuff during their Performance Center days.

As for Rodriguez, she would reveal in an interview that Rhea Ripley was the first thing that came to her mind as the funniest person backstage. She further explained that they both have this “weird humor,” adding that they both crack up at each other to the point that she gets all too sweaty laughing.

