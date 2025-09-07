5 Current WWE stars with criminal records

While WWE Superstars have been making a name for themselves worldwide with their performances, they have always been surrounded by controversies. Over the years, several names who now dominate the squared circle have faced legal trouble outside it. From DUI cases to arrests for other major reasons, wrestlers have been involved in several unfavorable situations.Although some stars' careers were negatively affected by the crimes, other talents managed to leave their troubled history behind and prove why they are among the best at their job. Let’s check five WWE Superstars from the current roster who have criminal records.#5. Randy OrtonBefore making his debut in WWE, Randy Orton was part of the U.S. Marines. However, things didn’t go quite well for The Legend Killer there. In 1999, Orton was convicted under a special court-martial for being absent without officially being on leave. Furthermore, he also refused to follow the orders of a commanding officer, which worsened the situation.This led to Orton serving 38 days in military prison before receiving a bad-conduct discharge. While this wasn’t a civilian case, it remains a notable incident in his early life. However, Orton’s legal troubles didn’t affect his career as a professional wrestler.#4. Jey UsoWhile Jey Uso’s legal record is much cleaner than his twin brother’s, he has had his fair share of troubles. In January 2018, after a WWE Live event in Texas, he was arrested for DUI. He was later released on a $500 personal bond, and the situation didn’t result in long-term legal trouble.DUI arrests have been among the most common issues for professional wrestlers over the years. Jey Uso is one among those who took this seriously and decided to never commit such a mistake again.#3. Jimmy UsoUnlike Jey, Jimmy Uso has faced several legal issues over the years. His first known arrest came in 2011 for DUI in Florida. While it didn’t cause him much trouble, he later violated probation in 2013 when he was caught driving with a suspended license.In 2019, Jimmy was arrested for disorderly conduct during a traffic stop, and later that same year, he faced another DUI arrest in Pensacola but was found not guilty in court. Two years later, he was arrested again for DUI with a high blood alcohol level. Despite his past issues, Big Jim has seemingly managed to stay clean for years now.#2. Former Undisputed WWE Champion Roman ReignsBefore stepping into a WWE ring, Roman Reigns had his share of challenges. In 2010, just before signing with the company, Roman Reigns was arrested in Pensacola, Florida. Reports suggested the charges included disorderly conduct, public intoxication, and unlawful assembly. While it was a setback at the time, Reigns quickly turned his focus toward wrestling.Reigns' impressive performances after debuting in WWE helped shift attention away from his past. Over the years, he has built an iconic career, earning championships and respect, with his early legal troubles becoming a forgotten chapter in his journey.#1. R-TruthOne of the most entertaining performers in the industry’s rich history, R-Truth’s early life was on a very different path. In his teenage years and early 20s, he was involved in selling drugs to support his music career. This eventually led to multiple arrests and a prison sentence of over a year.After being released from prison, Truth began a completely new life by quitting everything he had previously done before making his debut for WWE.