5 Current WWE stars who are grandparents 

Over the years, many children of WWE stars have made their debut on WWE programming. Charlotte Flair is the latest in a long line of second-generation wrestlers who have opted to follow in their parent's footsteps as a part of the wrestling business.

Interestingly, many Hall of Famers and pro wrestling legends have gone on to welcome grandchildren in recent years, which means that in a few years there could be an entirely new generation of stars heading into a WWE ring.

It's common knowledge that the likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin, Kane, and Ric Flair are already grandfathers. Recently, all of the following current WWE stars have become grandparents, as well.

#5. Michael Hayes

Michael Hayes is a WWE Hall of Famer following his work with The Fabulous Freebirds, but the current WWE Universe probably knows Hayes best as a member of the company's creative team.

Hayes has worked backstage for WWE since 1999. He has held down many roles. The former WCW Tag Team Champion is 61 years old and he has welcomed several children throughout his time with Vince McMahon's multi-media conglomerate.

Hayes has a lot of pull backstage with WWE. Back in 2016, Bo Dallas picked up a victory over a local talent named Gary Graham on RAW. The commentary team noted that this wasn't just any local talent. Graham was actually Michael "PS" Hayes' grandson.

This is the only time that Gary Graham has been seen on WWE programming, which is interesting since WWE could have followed up on Graham's debut. It could've led to an interesting storyline after the company made it clear that Graham was the grandson of the WWE Hall of Famer.