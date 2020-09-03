5 Current WWE stars who could be the leader of RETRIBUTION

RETRIBUTION has been causing issues for WWE on both RAW and SmackDown over the past few weeks with all of their attacks coming in the most random places. At present, there doesn't seem to be any pattern to when the group shows up and they are willing to attacking anything and anyone in their way.

The group has only appeared whilst wearing face coverings which means that there is a lot of speculation surrounding who the stars may be. Whilst there have been a lot of rumors suggesting that the likes of Mia Yim, Dominik Dijakovic, and even Carmella are part of the group, nothing has been officially revealed as of yet.

That being said, there are a number of current stars who could be looking for some form of RETRIBUTION and could be the leader behind the group.

#5. Daniel Bryan could be behind RETRIBUTION

Daniel Bryan has been taking some time off WWE over the past few weeks, but it's worth noting that RETRIBUTION made their debut after Bryan went off on hiatus and they haven't been seen in the same room as the star.

Bryan returned to WWE ahead of WrestleMania back in 2018, after being told that he would never wrestle again and in recent years the former World Champion hasn't come close to picking up that title once again.

Last time Bryan became World Champion in WWE he had to rage against The Authority and prove that he was more than a B+ player.

Bryan would be the perfect person to lead RETRIBUTION if they are a group of stars coming up from NXT and looking to push the boundaries on the main roster. This is because Bryan came through the NXT set up and was originally a member of Nexus before he was fired immediately after making his debut.