5 current WWE stars that you might not know are fathers

WWE has a number of devoted dads on their main roster

Some WWE stars are more open about their private life than others

There are a number of fathers on WWE's main roster

There's been a number of pregnancy announcements going through the pro wrestling world in recent weeks - with Sarah Logan announcing that she and her husband Erik (of the Viking Raiders) are expecting their first child, whilst Becky Lynch stole the show with her own pregnancy announcement following Money in the Bank. Lynch has since taken maternity leave as she prepares for her first child with fellow WWE star and fiance Seth Rollins.

Whilst the female wrestlers in WWE are forced to announce their pregnancies because of the obvious issues with performing, the men can continue to perform up until their child is born and the WWE Universe is only made aware of the pregnancy following its actual birth.

Earlier this year, Roman Reigns and Jason Jordan both announced that they had become fathers, whilst Angelo Dawkins' wife is due to give birth to their first child in the coming weeks.

Here are five current main roster WWE stars that you might not have realized have children, too.

#5. Cedric Alexander

Many members of the WWE Universe may be aware that Cedric Alexander is married to AEW star Big Swole. The couple has been together for several years and as well as being split between two of the biggest wrestling companies in the world, the couple also have a daughter.

Alexander may be languishing in the Tag Team Ddivision in WWE at present, whilst his wife tears it up in the AEW Women's Division, but their five-year-old daughter seems to be the perfect support network for both of them.

Alexander and Swole only married back in 2018, but their daughter Adessah was born back in 2014 and the couple has since been able to juggle their flourishing wrestling careers alongside raising a small child.

Swole and Alexander often update images of their daughter online, where it's clear that they are all very close.

