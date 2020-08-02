5 Current WWE stars who you might not know wrestle under their real names 

Many wrestlers have two personalities, fans will find that the persona that is being framed on WWE TV is one that has been created by that wrestler and is completely different to the person that they are outside of the ring.

This is why more often than not wrestlers will choose to have separate names because then it will show a very distinct separation between themselves and their on-screen character.

WWE often opts to give new superstars their own ring names when they are first signed to the company because it allows the company to copyright all of the merchandise related to that star whilst under the employment of the company.

Seth Rollins' real name is Colby Lopez, whilst Triple H is called Paul Levesque but whilst two of the company's biggest stars have undergone name changes, there are some current WWE stars who have chosen to keep their real names and adopt them as their ring names as well.

#5 WWE RAW's Humberto Carrillo

Humberto Carrillo is a third generation professional wrestler, but interestingly he has only been in the wrestling business for eight years. Carrillo made his debut back in 2012 under the ring name Ultimo Ninja whilst wrestling in Mexico.

Carrillo signed for WWE back in October 2018 and decided to adopt the ring name Humberto Carrillo, which is his real name. Humberto worked on the NXT brand for a number of months before making his debut on 205 Live when he answered Buddy Murphy's open challenge back in January 2019.

Carrillo was officially drafted to Monday Night RAW in the fall of 2019 and has since stepped into a number of interesting feuds including one against his own cousin Angel Garza, who also wrestles under his given name.