5 current WWE Superstars who have surprisingly never wrestled outside of the company

The WWE roster is vastly deep, featuring rosters for the RAW, SmackDown, and NXT brands. Most of the wrestlers representing those brands have had outside wrestling experience in other organizations.

The interesting part is that several known names on the roster have never wrestled outside the company—no experience in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, AEW, Impact Wrestling, ROH, or small independent promotions.

That said, we look at five WWE Superstars who have surprisingly never wrestled with any other company.

#5 – WWE Superstar Omos

Debuting in 2019, The towering 7’3” monster from Nigeria is an unstoppable force to be reckoned with. Having AJ Styles on your side was a big step in the right direction as the duo won the RAW Tag Team Championship in 2021.

Once he broke away from Styles, he feuded with Bobby Lashley and allied with MVP. Omos hasn’t been involved in any major feuds or storylines lately.

For a man of his stature, it’s shocking that he never had the opportunity to be picked up by any outside organization before WWE.

#4 – Carmella

Starting in 2014, Carmella has had a great career in WWE. Despite the criticism she receives online from the internet wrestling community, she has come a long way since her humble beginnings in NXT.

She has won the SmackDown Women’s Championship, Women’s Tag Team Championships, and 24/7 Championship. She has also won the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder match in 2017.

Carmella’s last major storyline/angle to date was with Queen Zelina. The two were once a tag team and split up following their loss at WrestleMania 38 back in April.

Zelina would go on the injured list, and Carmella hasn’t been used too much since then. Carmella hasn’t wrestled for any other organization to date.

#3 – Madcap Moss

Madcap Moss made his televised debut in 2015 on NXT. After a mediocre run on the black and gold brand, he aligned himself with Happy Corbin for the bulk of his main roster until recently.

Alongside Corbin, Moss started to shine and show off what he could do in the ring as a performer. Following WrestleMania 38, he and Corbin would go their separate ways and begin feuding together. This feud ended following a Last Laugh match on the June 17 episode of SmackDown.

Moss is yet to wrestle outside the company but would make for a great pickup by any organization should he choose to leave WWE in the future.

#2 – Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio is the son of Rey Mysterio and officially made his debut for the company in 2019. He began teaming up with his father and feuded with the likes of Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe, The Usos, and The Judgment Day.

Dominik turned heel following a tag match involving his father and Edge as they recently defeated Finn Balor and Damian Priest at Clash at the Castle.

Dominik has yet to wrestle for any other brand outside the company, although he trained with AEW/ROH star Jay Lethal before his official in-ring debut for WWE.

#1 – Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair broke into the business in 2013 as part of a promise made to her late younger brother, Reid Flair. Like her father (Ric Flair), she improved with each passing year from her early days in NXT to the main roster.

Charlotte has won the Women’s Championship a total of 15 times between the NXT, RAW, and SmackDown championships, respectively. Her feuds with the likes of Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, Rhea Ripley, and Alexa Bliss have been memorable.

She already has a Hall of Fame-worthy career and doesn’t show any signs of slowing down anytime soon. Having said that, the chances of Charlotte going to another company may be slim at best.

