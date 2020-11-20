5 Current WWE stars who were once part of iconic entrances 

Some of the biggest stars in WWE right now had to come through the ranks in the company to end up where they are and paid their dues in the business.

While these stars were being put through their paces in NXT, there were much bigger stars on the main roster who needed some bodies to be part of entrances, mostly at WrestleMania.

It has become well-known that CM Punk was once part of John Cena's entrance back at WrestleMania 22, while Dean Ambrose, who is now known as Jon Moxley, was once a druid for The Undertaker at The Royal Rumble.

The following looks at just five current WWE stars who were once part of iconic entrances for fellow wrestlers.

#5. WWE star Alexa Bliss - Triple H at WrestleMania 30

Alexa Bliss came to WWE without any prior wrestling experience. It could be argued that the former Women's Champion wasn't able to unleash her true ability until she was promoted to the main roster back in 2016.

Bliss was used as the manager for Wesley Blake and Buddy Murphy throughout her time in NXT. During that time back in 2014, Triple H handed Bliss and a number of other women the opportunity to be part of WrestleMania as a part of his entrance.

The Game made his way to the ring as The King of Kings on a throne where he had three women by his side who were all part of NXT. Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair were also part of the entrance and have since gone on to have successful careers on WWE's main roster.

WrestleMania 30 was a year before Charlotte and Banks were promoted to the main roster and thus began the Women's Revolution.