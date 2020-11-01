Create
5 Current WWE stars you probably didn’t know are close friends 

Some interesting bonds have been formed in WWE over the years
Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Modified 01 Nov 2020, 21:27 IST
Top 5 / Top 10
WWE Superstars have to work closely for around 300 days a year, which means that some of the strangest and strongest bonds are formed. More often than not, these bonds are formed when the stars are part of the most personal of feuds.

Over the years, it has become a known fact that WWE stars who are best friends off-screen can have the best feuds on-screen. Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt had an interesting feud earlier this year, while Bayley and Sasha Banks recently left it all in the ring at Hell in a Cell.

Friendships in WWE are often made to last and now that social media has become a massive part of everyday life, it's much easier to see which wrestlers have been able to create lasting friendships.

#5 WWE stars Braun Strowman and Raquel Gonzalez

Raquel Gonzalez has caught everyone's eye after her feud with former Women's Champion Rhea Ripley. At Halloween Havoc, Gonzalez came up short in her match against The Nightmare but proved that she wasn't a woman to be messed with in the women's division.

Gonzalez has already been portrayed as a woman with superhuman strength in recent weeks and it's easy to see why she has been able to create a lasting friendship with Braun Strowman.

Both Strowman and Gonzalez have undergone massive physical transformation this year. In fact, Gonzalez thanked The Monster Among Men for helping her out during the period.

Patience! Honestly the biggest struggle in life is having patience. My whole life I’ve been different and being different made me very self conscious. I learned to embrace my size in basketball and other sports and use it to my benefit but I was still not 100% happy with my appearance. When I met @adamscherr99 he introduced me to @ifbbpro_israel and in six months these two men have helped me go from good to “OMG I never thought my body could look like that!” I wear crop tops to the gym now 😳I have muscles poppin out in places I never thought I’d see muscles 😱 I’m still 6 foot, I still weigh 200lbs and I still struggle finding clothes but I’m proud to be an Amazon and I embrace every aspect of it more now than ever! @ifbbpro_israel has helped me and has become a very very great friend. I love our training sessions and the positive outlook he has on all aspects of life. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for all of us! Más chingona, más fuerte y más mala 😈😈😈😈

Strowman even shared a picture on his Instagram of the two stars, where it shows that Gonzalez was able to pick him up while wearing heels. It's quite obvious that NXT has only scraped the surface of the star's true potential in a WWE ring and big things are to come for Gonzalez in the near future.

Published 01 Nov 2020, 21:27 IST
WWE Raw Sasha Banks Braun Strowman
