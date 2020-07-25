5 Current WWE stars who are proud to be LGBTQ 

There has been a lot of public attention on couples in WWE over the past few years, but while Superstars finding love in the company is increasing at an impressive rate, the diversity in the company is also worth noting.

For a number of years, it was made clear that Darren Young was the only openly homosexual WWE star and the company was unable to make that part of any storylines while he was part of the company.

Pat Patterson is another WWE star who was proud of the fact that he is part of the LGBTQ community and has been open about his sexuality for most of his career. Over the years, life outside of the ring has changed and right now it's fantastic to see that WWE is welcoming the change in their company as well. Here are five more Superstars who are proud and open members of the LGBTQ spectrum.

#5. Sonya Deville

Sonya Deville is credited as the first-ever openly gay female wrestler in WWE. The former MMA star has never stated that she is anything else and has always been clear about her sexuality.

Deville has also recently been part of the cast of Total Divas where she was able to have her own float at Pride Fort Lauderdale. Deville has also been able to introduce the WWE Universe to her girlfriend, Arianna.

Throughout her career, Deville has been pitching a lesbian storyline with Mandy Rose and at one point the couple had the storyline accepted by WWE before it was canceled at the last minute.

Rose and Deville have been best friends throughout their time in WWE and wanted to be able to deliver a meaningful storyline. So far Deville hasn't been able to be part of an LGBTQ storyline but the former NXT star is pushing for it to become a reality in the near future.