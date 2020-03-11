5 Current WWE stars who could be behind the SmackDown glitch

There are a number of suspects who could be involved in the glitch

Over the past few weeks, there has been an obvious glitch on Friday Night SmackDown which has left many fans wondering what the issue is with the production team. Whilst they have been known to botch sometimes, it appears that this isn't a botch at all, instead, it's a current or debuting superstar who has access to the production on the show.

Over the past few weeks, there have been some interesting theories regarding the glitch, from it looking like a clock and that it could be MVP who once had a clock in his titantron, to Mustafa Ali who has very similar lights in his entrance attire.

WWE continues to push this glitch on a weekly basis with it happening again during the Women's match last week, so who could be behind it? Could it be a returning superstar ready to pounce with a new gimmick? Here are a few stars who could be behind the interesting glitch on SmackDown on FOX.

#5. Lars Sullivan

Lars Sullivan has been missing from WWE TV for a number of months now after suffering a knee injury back in the summer of 2019. Updates surrounding The Freak stated that he could be looking to make his return around June 2020 but if he's ahead of schedule then he could easily make his debut in the coming weeks.

Plans surrounding Sullivan have changed a number of times in recent years and it could be that WWE has run out of ways to put over the former NXT star and this is the new way of him grabbing the audience's attention and finally showing what he is capable in the ring.

There have been no other links to Sullivan, but WWE has become very good at swerving the WWE Universe and this would be the perfect way to do so.

