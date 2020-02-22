5 current WWE stars who recently got married

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

There has been romance all over WWE in recent months

It's the beginning of a new year, which means that there have been several engagements floating around in the wrestling world as well as a number of marriages.

At the beginning of the year, Charlotte and Andrade revealed that they were engaged to be married on New Year's Day, which was quickly followed by Nikki Bella announcing that she and her Dancing With The Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev were also now engaged.

Nikki had been engaged since November, but decided to announce it at the beginning of the year, just weeks before it was made public that she and her sister Brie were pregnant at the same time.

John Cena then became the third WWE star to announce his engagement in 2020 earlier this month when he made it public that he and girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh had also taken the huge step forward in their relationship.

Whilst these stars have all made the commitment to marry in the future, here are just a handful of WWE stars who have recently made the walk down the aisle.

#5. Samir Singh and Gurpreet Grewal

Former 24/7 Champion Samir Singh became the first WWE star to marry in 2020 last month when he took to Social Media to reveal that he and Indian actress Gurpreet Grewal had tied the knot.

The couple was married in Vancouver, British Columbia at a time when Samir was able to take some time away from the ring. Samir and his brother Sunil have a Bollywood gimmick currently in WWE, a gimmick that has allowed them to capture the 24/7 Championship several times between them and it appears that it could have stemmed from Samir's relationship with his Bollywood girlfriend.

The couple broke the news on Instagram where Samir shared the following:

Thank you for making me a better person, while helping me grow mentally and spiritually. You stood by me no matter what the obstacle was and now life just feels so much more better with you in it. 💍❤️

His new wife responded with:

“I Love You…here’s to all we were…all that we are…and all what we are yet to be!”

1 / 5 NEXT