5 Current WWE stars you didn't know were related

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

There are a number of relatives in WWE

Over the years there have been several famous family members who have been able to make it to WWE together, with the likes of Nikki and Brie Bella, Matt and Jeff Hardy and Jimmy and Jey Uso all becoming successful tag teams by using their obvious connections as siblings.

These aren't the only family members who have been part of the company. Bret Hart and Natalya, Ric and Charlotte Flair, and even Bob and Randy Orton have proved that skills in the ring can be transferred to the next generation.

Wrestling can sometimes be a lonely business since it's a solo career, but there are some stars who have been able to find a way to make it to WWE with their family members, which means that they will always have someone by their side throughout their lengthy travels.

#5 Naomi and Tamina

Naomi and Tamina are related through Jimmy Uso

Naomi and Tamina aren't related by blood like many of the other additions to this list, instead, the two Superstars are related by marriage, as Naomi is married to Jimmy Uso.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion married Uso back in 2014 and in doing so became part of the famous Anoa'i family which also includes Tamina. Tamina's father also married into the Anoa'i family when he married Sharon back in 1964. This in turn made Tamina a member of the family and a cousin to The Usos, who she made her WWE debut alongside back in 2010.

This means that Tamina and Naomi are now distant relatives, but they are related. Both women are also related to Nia Jax, who is the cousin of The Rock, who in turn is The Usos' cousin. The Anoa'i family includes the likes of Roman Reigns, The Usos, The Rock, Rikishi, Yokozuna and Umaga , and continues to grow in the wrestling world on a regular basis.

