5 current WWE and AEW Superstars who were accidentally unmasked on live TV

WWE has showcased some of the most impressive masked wrestlers ever over the years, with Rey Mysterio easily being seen as the best known - outside of Mexico, anyway. Since Mysterio's success in WWE in the early 2000s, the former World Champion has gone on to inspire an entire generation of masked superstars.

At present, there aren't many masked WWE stars, since Sin Cara was released and Andrade opted to no longer wrestle under a mask, but the Lucha Libre style is still represented in the company thanks to The Lucha House Party.

Many of these masked WWE stars have never been seen without a mask on WWE TV since they would prefer to keep their identity a secret and not link it to the character that they are portraying in a WWE ring. There's also the tradition in lucha libre of never being seen in public without your mask.

This doesn't always work out well for masked stars, however, since a number of wrestlers have been unmasked in the past either by accident. Sometimes by an interesting, uninentional botch that was spotted by members of the live and/or television crowd - a blink and you'll miss it type of situation.

So, let's take a look at a few.

#5. Luchasaurus - AEW Dynamite

Luchasaurus has been one of the most dominating figures on AEW Dynamite over the past year, either alone or as part of Jurassic Express.

This past week on AEW TV, Luchasaurus was part of a 10-man tag team match that also included The Inner Circle, Best Friends, Orange Cassidy, and the star who has the gimmick of a dinosaur.

At one point in the match, according to a report by Wrestling-Edge, Luchasaurus had a back and forth with Jake Hager where his mask came undone and the star was almost completely unmasked. Luckily, the other wrestlers in the match acted quickly enough so that Luchasaurus could take some time to fasten his mask and then continue with the intended spot.