5 Current WWE Superstars who admitted to having mental health issues

The current generation of WWE superstars has drastically changed the perception of mental health issues in the pro wrestling industry. Mental health issues exist everywhere in every field and aren't necessarily limited to certain occupations.

Like other jobs, professional wrestling can take a major toll mentally and physically. The difference now is that several superstars are willing to talk about it. Unlike the generations before them where superstars would toughen up and often deny their problems to themselves, today's stars are aware of the impact that they can have on people when they open up about their own issues.

These five current WWE stars have admitted to having mental health issues:

#5. Brock Lesnar — The 9-time WWE World Champion deals with social anxiety

For years, Brock Lesnar was unfairly labeled an antisocial person or assumed to be "mean" because of his vocal dislike for people. When 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin asked him years ago what he meant when he stated that he didn't like people, The Beast Incarnate didn't have too much to say.

The truth is that Brock Lesnar is simply somebody who prefers being alone or with a few close members of his family. His anti-social-like behavior might be criticized by some, but the only reason he would be criticized for it is that he's a big star, and nothing else.

Lesnar certainly doesn't owe it to anyone to socialize after his work hours are done, and he treats WWE exactly for what it is - a business. Lesnar isn't a locker room leader, nor does he spend time giving out advice to younger stars. In an interview with Pat McAfee, Lesnar revealed that after he's done performing, he likes to be left alone:

“I like to go and just get away from the people. It’s not that I dislike people. I mean, it’s not been that way but some people I don’t like.” said the former UFC star. “I just like to be left the f**k alone because if I’m in front of an audience then it just exhausts me. So I gotta go and recharge up.” (H/T SEScoops)

You won't read much about Brock Lesnar's co-workers saying bad things about him. In fact, it's quite the opposite. Many current and former WWE stars have praised The Beast Incarnate for his personality backstage, and his general willingness to help.

He isn't the most social person, which is understandable. However, he manages to put it all aside when he's on-screen as perhaps the last larger-than-life figure in the promotion.

