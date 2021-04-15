5 current WWE Superstars who should appear on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin has wowed fans with his candid interview show The Broken Skull Sessions on the WWE Network and Peacock.

In the show, The Texas Rattlesnake sits down with WWE Hall of Famers, legends, icons and current WWE Superstars for a long-form, revealing interview that usually lasts from 90 minutes to two hours.

When Undertaker started calling the match with Bruiser Brody 🙈



Big mistakes.#BrokenSkullSessions | BT Sport 1 | 9pmpic.twitter.com/Nozey5oHdl — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) June 7, 2020

Previous guests on The Broken Skull Sessions with Stone Cold Steve Austin have included The Undertaker, Kane, Ric Flair, Goldberg, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton amongst others.

Every single interview has been unique and newsworthy in its own way. Austin's most recent interview with AEW wrestler Chris Jericho certainly made headlines for Jericho being the first guest to be a contracted wrestler to a company other than WWE.

Many members of the WWE Universe are already clamoring for more guests on The Broken Skull Sessions from the current WWE roster.

Let's take a closer look at five WWE Superstars who should appear on Steve Austin's The Broken Skull Sessions.

#5 Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Edge would make a Rated R guest on Broken Skull Sessions

Edge recently competed in the WrestleMania 37 Night Two main event against Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan

Advertisement

WWE Hall of Famer Edge has one of the most remarkable stories of any superstar in WWE history. The 11-time World Champion was forced to retire in 2011 due to a serious neck injury, despite only being 38 years old and the reigning World Heavyweight Champion.

After being told by WWE doctors that if he suffered a serious fall he could possibly die, Edge made a miraculous return to the ring in 2020. The Rated R Superstar was a surprise entrant in the 2020 men's Royal Rumble match and hasn't looked back since.

10 years ago today I was forced to retire. Forfeit the World Heavyweight Championship. Tonight, I main event #WrestleMania against two of the very best to ever do this for the Universal Championship. We all have the power to write our own stories. pic.twitter.com/PHY1N4K41s — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) April 11, 2021

After returning to in-ring action, Edge quickly entered a feud with former tag team partner Randy Orton. This led to a Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36 and "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" at Backlash 2020.

Advertisement

After winning the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble match, Edge finished his feud with Randy Orton and turned his attention to the Universal Championship on SmackDown. This culminated in Edge unsuccessfully challenging for the WWE Universal Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 37 Night Two against Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan in a triple threat match.

Similar to Edge, Stone Cold Steve Austin's legendary WWE career was also cut short by a serious neck injury sustained in 1997. The injury forced The Texas Rattlesnake to retire in 2003, also at 38 years old. A Broken Skull Sessions interview between the two men would be a fascinating insight into Edge's miraculous return to the ring, whilst also discussing the severity of their respective neck injuries.

1 / 5 NEXT