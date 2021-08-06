5 current WWE Superstars who should appear on The Broken Skull Sessions

Legendary names in the world of pro-wrestling have appeared on Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions on the WWE Network. The first episode featured The Undertaker in one of the first out-of-character interviews The Deadman has done in WWE.

Since then, names such as Goldberg, Sasha Banks and even AEW's Chris Jericho have dropped by to 'shoot' with the Texas Rattlesnake. The stars have had the opportunity to share some fascinating stories about their careers.

There have been some noteworthy moments, but all-in-all the sessions have been great viewing to hear the tales of superstars past and present.

That being said, let's take a look at five current WWE superstars who should appear on the Broken Skull Sessions.

#5 Shane McMahon on The Broken Skull Sessions

Shane McMahon

Imagine the tales Shane O'Mac would have to tell. This would most certainly be a must watch Broken Skull Session.

Of course, Shane is the son of WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon, and has been a part of WWE circles since a very young age. There's no denying he would have many newsworthy stories to share. From his days as a referee, the time during the Attitude Era and his most recent run included the infamous Raw Underground.

One day Shane McMahon will fight in RAW underground and it will be a great day. pic.twitter.com/dkhVMzs3Lh — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) September 13, 2020

Shane would undoubtedly have some fascinating words about his family, including his father, who has been leading the WWE for decades. Of course, Shane may not be able to give too much away, but he should have no problem revealing some intimate facts about the last few decades he has been a part of the company.

After all, Austin on The Broken Skull Sessions will not hold back in asking some personal questions. They could range from the time Shane walked away from the WWE, and even reveal plans for the WWE once Vince isn't able to run the company anymore. Austin, please send Shane an invite ASAP.

Remembering the war that was Kurt Angle vs. Shane McMahon at King of The Ring, 20 years later https://t.co/9dy48K2Zap pic.twitter.com/NoTJ1iXBTW — Deadspin (@Deadspin) June 24, 2021

In a previous Broken Skull Sessions, Kurt Angle revealed some details about his and Shane McMahon's match from the King of the Ring pay-per-view in 2001. Angle explained that Vince McMahon almost stopped the match.

Angle revealed a lot about how the match panned out, and how certain things were put together. He even discussed certain elements that didn't go to plan. We'd no doubt love to hear more from Shane's perspective to see if they align.

